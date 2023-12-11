Tommy DeVito leads Giants to thrilling comeback win over the Packers

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are firmly in the playoff hunt after upsetting the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The legend of Tommy DeVito continues to grow as the undrafted rookie quarterback led an unlikely comeback win for Big Blue to upset the Packers 24–22.

Tommy DeVito leads the Giants to victory

DeVito dazzled in his first career primetime start, going 17/21 passing with 158 yards, one touchdown, zero turnovers, and a 113.9 QB rating. He also added 71 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

The highlight of the Giants’ season so far came at the end of the game when DeVito took over with under a minute left to play, going 4/4 on the final drive to put the team into field goal range. Randy Bullock knocked it in and the G-Men snuck away with the win.

Giants are in the playoff hunt

With the win over Green Bay, the Giants improved their record to 5-8, putting them one game out of a playoff spot. With an unlikely postseason run now in the cards for the G-Men, their upcoming Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints has become evermore crucial.

It will be another winnable matchup next Sunday. If DeVito can extend the streak to four straight wins, the Giants will be making an incredible run with the playoffs in mind despite their poor start to the season. Regardless of the outcome of this season, however, DeVito has become one helluva New York Sports legend.