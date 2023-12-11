Giants’ Xavier McKinney making most of his opportunity as free-agency nears

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants S Xavier McKinney’s performance has surged amidst the team’s 2-1 stretch over the last three games. In the final year of his rookie contract, McKinney is elevating his play at just the right time as he prepares for free agency in the offseason.

Xavier McKinney is starting to hit his stride

After a slow start to the season, McKinney has found a groove, accumulating 33 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery over the last three games, reminiscent of his performance in the earlier stages of his career.

“He’s starting to find the ball, which is something he did early in his career,” defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson told The New York Post. “I expect him to continue to play that way just because of how hard he is working and how important it is to him.”

Looming free agency has no effect on the Giants safety

Henderson believes that McKinney’s recent surge is not the product of a player showing out in a contract year, rather the safety has finally hit his stride amidst the highs and lows of a long season. McKinney reiterated this sentiment.

“Money doesn’t mean much to me,” said McKinney. “I came in and my objective was to get a [Hall of Fame] gold jacket. It wasn’t to make the most money. I want to be a great player.”

McKinney will look to continue his hot streak on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. If McKinney surpasses 10 tackles in the matchup, he will become the first defensive back with five straight double-digit tackle games since 2000. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm EST (ABC/ESPN+)