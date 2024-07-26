Giants’ offense undergoing modernizing change with Daboll calling plays at camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense is preparing to undergo significant changes this season. Head coach Brian Daboll has been calling plays during the team’s first few days of training camp and, consequently, the offense has begun implementing a new, more modernized approach.

The Giants have been implementing more pre-snap motion at training camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first few practices of Giants training camp, the offense has been implementing far more pre-snap motion than what has been seen in years past. Pre-snap motion has been a staple in many of the NFL’s best offenses over the past few years. Namely, the San Fransisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams are among the high-octane offenses that utilize pre-snap motion at some of the highest rates in the league.

According to The New York Post, in 2023, the Giants used pre-snap motion on 432 plays, a far cry from how the league-leading Dolphins (841 plays with pre-snap motion) operated. The Giants were 13th in the league in pre-snap motion rate at 20.6 percent, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Malik Nabers in motion #Giants pic.twitter.com/a7s0kkaTzy — The Giant Take Podcast (@TheGiantTakePod) July 25, 2024

The Giants could see an increased usage of pre-snap motion this season with Daboll taking over as the play-caller. A final decision on who will be calling the plays will not be made until the end of the summer, but if Daboll does indeed take over the duties, this will be his first season calling the plays since being hired as the Giants’ head coach in 2022.

Brian Daboll is taking over play-calling duties this summer

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

For the past two seasons, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has served as the team’s play-caller. That seems to be changing this year. Daboll is taking over play-calling duties for the summer. Although nothing is set in stone, there seems to be a growing sense that the head coach will be calling the plays for the offense this season.

Daboll earned his reputation as one of the best offensive coordinators and play-callers in the NFL during his time with the Buffalo Bills from 2018 to 2021 before being hired as Big Blue’s head coach. He was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Bills’ offense to 396.4 total yards of offense per game.

During Daboll’s final two seasons calling plays for Buffalo, the Bills’ offense ranked second and fifth respectively in the league in total yards per game. QB Josh Allen had his breakout under Daboll in 2020 and has developed into a perennial MVP candidate since then. Allen has given Daboll a glowing review on numerous occasions, crediting his former offensive coordinator for playing a large role in his development as one of the league’s top passers.

The Giants are hoping that Daboll calling plays could have a similar effect on Daniel Jones and the offense. Last season, the Giants’ offense ranked 29th in the NFL with 280.0 total yards per game and 30th in the NFL with 15.6 points per game. These metrics need to be improved significantly if the Giants want to win more games this season and if Daboll wants to keep his job for the 2025-26 season. Now he’ll be taking matters into his own hands and likely calling a more modernized offensive attack this season.