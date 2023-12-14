Giants’ Darren Waller set to return from hamstring injury

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has not played since Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, but he is set to make his return soon.

Giants’ Waller Recovering at an Opportune Time in the Season

According to the team’s official social media accounts, the Giants have designated Waller for return and he will return to practice today:

TE Darren Waller has been designated for return and will return to practice today pic.twitter.com/hswnnLZznH — New York Giants (@Giants) December 14, 2023

Waller is no stranger to hamstring injuries. He’s suffered two previous hamstring strains in both legs which caused him to miss considerable time in past seasons.

At the time that he went down, Waller was the leading receiver on the Giants with 384 receiving yards. The team was struggling in the win-loss column but was getting solid production from the veteran tight end. Though he’s been sidelined for the last five games, Waller remains the second-highest receiver on the team, trailing only Darius Slayton’s 449 REC yards.

Can the Giants Further Elevate Their Offense and Make the Playoffs When Waller Returns?

With the Giants slated to play the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday, having Waller in the rotation will give quarterback Tommy DeVito another reliable set of hands. Waller’s 10.7 yards per reception will gift DeVito with a viable option for 1st down completions.

The Giants (5-8) are back in playoff contention after winning their last three games. A win on Sunday will improve them to 6-8 on the year and give them a chance to get the upper hand over at least one of seven teams sporting a record of either 5-8 or 6-7 in the NFC.

Waller will be instrumental in making that potential a reality. More updates will be released from the Giants prior to gameday on Sunday.