Giants could be getting game-changing playmaker back from IR soon

The New York Giants have been hitting their stride in recent weeks as third-string quarterback Tommy Devito has led them to three straight wins. The Giants’ offense has been clicking lately, showing drastic improvements compared to where the unit was earlier in the season.

Things should only continue to improve for Big Blue’s offense going forward as they get healthier and continue to rally behind DeVito. The rookie quarterback will soon get his first chance to throw to the team’s best receiving playmaker as tight end Darren Waller is expected to return from injured reserve soon.

Darren Waller is expected to return from IR soon

Waller was placed on injured reserve after the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. The veteran tight end re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has plagued him dating back to last season when he was still playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller was eligible to return from injured reserve last week, however, he did not have his practice window opened.

That could happen soon for the veteran, however, as head coach Brian Daboll gave an encouraging update on Waller’s injury status while speaking with the media on Wednesday:

“We’ll see where we’re at here, making progress,” he said. “Getting closer.”

As for a return this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Daboll was unable to give a definitive answer:

“We’ll see. Go through the week and determine it at the end of the week.”

Waller, on the other hand, expressed some optimism toward a potential return this weekend.

“Just a matter of them opening up the window and I’ll be at practice,” Waller said per The New York Post. “Whenever that is, I’ll be out there. I’m just waiting for the word.”

Waller can enhance the Giants’ offense

Getting Waller back in the lineup — even in a limited capacity — would be a huge addition to the Giants’ offense. The 31-year-old was starting to elevate his game just prior to his injury, scoring his first touchdown just a week prior in the G-Men’s Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders.

Waller had a season-high 98 yards in that game playing with backup QB Tyrod Taylor in the lineup. Waller has yet to play with DeVito, though he is excited for the opportunity.

“Yeah, he’s alright, isn’t he?” Waller said of the Giants’ latest sensation, DeVito.

Though the two have yet to play together in a full game, Waller and DeVito did get some practice reps in together during training camp and preseason.

“I got some work in with him in the one-on-one periods, I know in Detroit some and then here as well,” Waller told reporters this week. “But I’ve been keeping an eye on him since April. You just kind of watched everybody and saw some flashes when he first got here. It’s a lot of volume in the offense but the stuff that was simple to him once he got there was just zoned it. It’s like ‘Woah, he’s got something’ so it’s cool to see him capitalize.”

Waller totaled 36 receptions for 384 yards and one score during his eight starts this season prior to landing on IR. The former Pro Bowler can be a game-changing weapon in the Giants’ offense when healthy. The team will be eager to get him back and insert him into the lineup with DeVito and the rest of Big Blue’s playmakers who have stepped up during the team’s three-game winning streak.