Giants’ Brian Daboll is not ready to compare Tommy DeVito to Tom Brady

New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is 3-1 as a starter and has garnered much praise for his winning play. However, one player comparison has Giants head coach Brian Daboll reluctant to jump the gun.

Giants: DeVito-Brady Comparison Too Early to Make Despite Rookie QB’s Success

Daboll bluntly replied “We’re four games in” when a reporter drew comparisons between DeVito and former New England Patriots superstar quarterback Tom Brady. Daboll went further into the hot starts both quarterbacks enjoyed once inserted into their respective starting lineups, saying:

“That’s a long time ago,” Daboll said. “I’d just say every situation is different. I couldn’t probably give you the answer that you are looking for. I couldn’t give you a tangible story or anything like that. It was a different time, different players, different team, but obviously [Brady’s rise] is well-documented.”

DeVito has been dynamic and efficient across his four starts under center for the Giants. He set the common draft era undrafted rookie record with a 137.7 passer rating in their Week 11 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders, earning him Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

He added to his accomplishments by becoming the first rookie quarterback to rush for 70-plus yards, complete at least 80 percent of his passes, commit no turnovers, and take no sacks in the Giants’ most recent 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

What DeVito Will Need to Accomplish to Be Named in the Same Breath as Brady

As the Giants have received new life with DeVito manning the QB position, Brady comparisons may be premature. Coach Daboll was on the Patriots’ coaching staff when Brady took over for then-starter Drew Bledsoe on Sept. 23 of the 2001 NFL season.

Bledsoe was one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL at the time when he went down with hemothorax — a form of internal bleeding sustained from a hard hit. Brady spelled for the former four-time Pro Bowler and led the Patriots to an 11-4 record and Super Bowl XXXVI win over the St. Louis Rams.

Brady brought the Patriots back from three fourth-quarter deficits and waged three game-winning drives in that same 2001 season. DeVito has done much for the Giants in the win column, but he’ll need to prove his clutch factor and ability to win in postseason play to merit comparisons of such magnitude.

While Brady had one full year of development under his belt in a winning environment, DeVito has overcome multiple odds out of the gates and leaves the Giants’ coaching staff and front office with serious questions regarding the starting role once the 2024 NFL Draft concludes and Daniel Jones returns from his torn ACL next season.