Giants’ Tommy DeVito Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy DeVito led the New York Giants to their third straight victory against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday and earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors for his outstanding play in Week 14.

Giants’ Tommy DeVito Continues on Historic Offensive Tear in Week 14

Michael Eisen of Giants.com had this to say about DeVito’s achievement:

“In the 74 seasons since the NFL began tracking starting quarterbacks in 1950, DeVito became the first starter in league history to complete at least 80% of his passes, rush for 70+ yards, commit no turnovers, and take no sacks,” Eisen said. “DeVito is the first Giants rookie quarterback to win three consecutive starts since Phil Simms won four in a row in 1979.”

DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards against the Packers. He also ran for 71 yards on only 10 attempts and helped the Giants squeeze by with a 24-22 victory.

As Eisen noted, DeVito’s output was historical in many ways and serves as an encouraging sign for a team whose offensive line has struggled to protect their quarterback throughout the entire season.

Efficiency and Well-Roundedness Gave DeVito Edge Over Other Standout NFC Performers

The Giants were not the highest-scoring team in the NFC last week, and neither did DeVito produce the most total yards of offense among all winning NFC quarterbacks. Yet, DeVito delivering in the air and on the ground while also taking care of the football gave him the edge over competition like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 368 yards and a 2-1 TD-INT ratio in their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

DeVito Making a Strong Case to Earn Full-Time Starting Role With Giants

Once in the midst of what seemed to be insurmountable struggles, the Giants have now thrived with DeVito as the starter and now have an outside shot at making the playoffs should they finish on an unprecedented tear.

The NFC Offensive Player of the Week award is now the second honor that DeVito has earned since taking over as the starter for the Giants. He previously won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award for his performance in the Giants’ 31-19 Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Giants are riding high with DeVito and appear to have a quarterback that they can continue to develop for the future. DeVito will look to continue growing as the season draws to a close and put pressure on management to consider him for a permanent starting role next season and beyond.