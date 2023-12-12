Giants’ young playmaker blossoming into key component of the offense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the New York Giants’ thrilling primetime win over the Green Bay Packers, QB Tommy DeVito snatched the headlines as he earned his third win in four starts for Big Blue. However, the spotlight must also be shined on WR Wan’Dale Robinson who had another stellar performance as he continues to blossom into a key playmaker for the Giants’ offense.

Wan’Dale Robinson has a breakout performance against the Packers

On Monday night, Robinson totaled a season-high 79 receiving yards on six receptions while also adding 36 yards on the ground on two carries, totaling a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson made key play after key play for Big Blue’s offense, acting as the team’s most reliable and explosive weapon in the receiving game. His 32-yard receptions on the final drive of the game put the Giants in field-goal range, propelling K Randy Bullock to score the game-winning three points.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson posted an 84.4 overall grade in the matchup, making him the team’s second-highest-graded player in the game behind only Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants have something special in Robinson

A second-round draft pick in 2022, Robinson is emerging as a special player for the Giants. He missed the majority of his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 11 but returned to the field just in time for the regular season and has since gotten back to full strength and turned into a great playmaker.

Robinson has tremendous versatility, providing playmaking ability as both a rusher and receiver. This season, he’s recorded 42 receptions for 344 yards and one touchdown and also added eight carries for 63 yards and three first downs on the ground.

It’s been a poor season for Big Blue’s offense, however, things are beginning to turn around with the recent emergence of Robinson and rookie QB Tommy DeVito. Entering the final stretch of the season with a chance to fight into the playoffs, Robinson will be a focal point in the offense as the Giants continue to open things up and make an improbable run into the postseason