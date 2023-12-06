Giants could be making significant coaching staff changes in the offseason

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ coaching staff could look a whole lot different next season. After a disappointing start to the 2023 campaign, HC Brian Daboll is expected to make significant changes to his staff in the offseason.

Giants STC Thomas McGaughey is on his way out

Thomas McGaughey has been the Giants’ special teams coordinator for the past six seasons. However, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “McGaughey’s days are numbered.”

The special teams unit has struggled immensely this season — and for the last few seasons prior, as well. McGaughey survived two previous head coaching changes, which Duggan writes “speaks to the regard top brass has for him.”

With McGaughey on his way out, Daboll will need to find at least one new coordinator for his staff. However, more significant changes could then follow.

Could Brian Daboll fire all three of his coordinators?

There have been plenty of nasty rumors swirling around the relationship between Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. According to Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer, Daboll and Martindale’s relationship is in a “bad place,” which will likely culminate in “a mutual parting of the ways” in the offseason (or even sooner).

Martindale would be a huge loss for the Giants’ staff. His unit has easily been the best of the three this season and Martindale’s experience provides tremendous value to the staff. Replacing Martindale will be no easy task for Daboll.

Then there’s offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The Giants’ offense has been a disaster this season and someone will need to pay the price for how poorly things have gone on that end of the ball. Kafka seems like the likely scapegoat despite Daboll’s heavy influence and involvement with the offense.

The Giants’ offense ranks dead last in yards per game (258.7) and second-to-last in points per game (13.3) this season. It seems likely that Daboll will look for a new partner to coordinate the offense with him in the offseason.

So if the rumors regarding Daboll and Martindale’s relationship are true, there is a strong chance that the Giants could have three new coordinators in place entering next season. This would be a shocking and drastic change and would be a situation that directs plenty of questions and scrutiny toward Daboll.

But ultimately, the NFL is a wins/losses business. The Giants have not won enough games this season, and thus, players and coaches will have to pay the price for their poor performances. It will be crucial for Daboll to get his hirings right the second time around as he aims to maintain his role as head coach with Big Blue.