Giants safety developing into crucial defensive component

The New York Giants entered the 2023 season with a void to fill on the back end of their defense. After veteran safety Julian Love departed in free agency, the Giants were left with the task of replacing his production. In stepped third-year safety Jason Pinnock who has commanded the starting position and had a breakout campaign.

Jason Pinnock is having a breakout campaign

This season, Pinnock has totaled 65 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception which he took 102 yards back to the house.

Starting alongside fellow safety Xavier McKinney, Pinnock has risen to the occasion. His season started a little shaky with some underwhelming performances against the Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers, and Seahawks in the first four games. But he bounced back in Week 5 against the Dolphins, snagging that pick-six, and he hasn’t looked back ever since.

After missing six tackles in the first three games of the season, Pinnock has missed only three tackles since, across the team’s nine games. He also hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in coverage since Week 5.

On the season, Pinnock has earned a 65.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade. His grade has been steadily rising since Week 5 as Pinnock has come into his own after some early season struggles.

Pinnock is finally feeling comfortable in Giants DC Wink Martindale’s defense

Pinnock told the New York Post that it took him some time to adjust to Giants DC Wink Martindale’s defensive system. But he now understands his role, and feels far more comfortable, allowing him to play at such a high level.

“Finally understanding [my role],” Pinnock The New York Post. “People on the outside don’t understand when you’re thrown in a system, I got here 10 days before the first game last year. You’re playing the game off of memorization, not understanding all the pieces in front of you.”