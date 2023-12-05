Giants: A potential solution to the offensive line woes in the offseason

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to reinforce their offensive line this offseason after the unit’s poor performance contributed heavily to the team’s disappointing 4-8 start to the season. This offseason, the front office would be wise to acquire additional talent at right tackle, and there are set to be some intriguing options available in free agency.

The Giants could add talent through free agency

While the 2024 NFL Draft is bound to present a bounty of potential additions on the offensive line, the Giants should favor the option of free agency. Drafting an offensive lineman rarely yields an instant-impact player as offensive linemen take a long time to develop in the pros. Even Andrew Thomas struggled as a rookie before breaking out in his third season.

The Giants don’t have three seasons to wait for an upgrade on the offensive line. They need whichever addition they make this offseason to have an instant impact. For that reason, they should favor some of the top options available on the free agency market, like Cincinnati Bengals OT Jonah Williams.

Why the Giants should target Jonah Williams

Cincinnati Bengals OT Jonah Williams should be a primary target for the Giants this offseason. The former 2019 first-round pick had spent the entirety of his career playing left tackle for the Bengals before making the switch to right tackle this season.

Williams was coming off a career-worst year in 2022, surrendering 12 sacks to tie for the league lead and earning a career-low 49.9 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. But he has bounced back in this pivotal contract year and could be a coveted player in free agency this spring.

This season, Williams has surrendered only six sacks and 27 pressures and improved his PFF run-blocking grade to a 60.9 overall score. This is his first season playing right tackle, so some growing pains were expected, but Williams has proven to be a capable starter at the position.

In addition to his ability to start at right tackle, Williams also has the ability to fill in at left tackle. This versatility would be a valuable trait for the Giants considering the multitude of injuries that franchise LT Andrew Thomas has sustained throughout his career. If the G-Men find themselves in a pinch once again, Williams could fill in for Thomas to protect the quarterback’s blindside while a backup holds down the right side.

With Giants 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal not playing up to par through his first two seasons, Williams could serve as his potential replacement at right tackle in 2024. Neal could then make a move inside to guard where some of his weaknesses might be less detrimental.

Along with Williams are a few other notable names to consider in free agency. Miami Dolphins RT Austin Jackson is another potential solution to the right tackle problem, while Los Angeles Rams OG Kevin Dotson could be a quick fix on the interior. There should be plenty of options for the Giants to consider as rebuilding their offensive line should become their top priority in the offseason.