Giants continue to slide down 2024 NFL Draft order

Winning is always considered a good thing for the New York Giants. However, their recent string of wins coupled with losses from other franchises during their Week 13 bye has slid them further down the 2024 NFL Draft order.

Giants Fall From No. 6 to No. 7 in Draft Order With 5 Weeks to Go

Prior to Sunday, the Giants held the sixth-overall spot in the first round. They were previously as high as No. 2 overall after they suffered a string of crushing injuries that caused them to drop seven of eight games as the midway point of the year approached. They now own pick No. 7 and are in danger of losing that footing as well.

The New York Jets have overtaken the Giants for No. 6 after their 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. This follows the G-Men being leapfrogged by the Washington Commanders last week.

Giants Have Several Struggling Franchises Within Striking Distance of Usurping Them in the Order

Standing at 4-8 with five games left in the regular season, the Giants have a tiebreaker edge over the 4-8 Tennessee Titans while four other teams also have the potential to overtake them in their next taste of action at 5-7 overall, being the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants will face the Green Bay Packers (6-6) and Saints (5-7) in their next two games which will afford them more opportunities to steal victories before meeting the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Dec. 25. If they want a shot at USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye in the draft, any losses they take between now and the end of the season will have a silver lining behind it.