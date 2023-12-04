Giants must prepare to face a hot Packers team in Week 14

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the New York Giants enter Week 14, they must be ready to face a red-hot Green Bay Packers team. The Packers are entering this matchup with confidence after their impressive 27-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and with playoffs in their sights, they will be eager to take down the struggling Giants.

DC Wink Martindale faces a tough challenge

Big Blue’s defense has been a bright spot for the team throughout the season, and DC Wink Martindale faces the tough challenge of ensuring the defense continues to shine against the formidable Packers offense.

One of the major challenges for the defense will be containing Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has found his rhythm in recent weeks. Love has been playing like a true franchise quarterback, throwing for 22 touchdowns on the year which ranks him fifth in the league.

In the past three weeks, Love has been on fire, and the numbers speak for themselves:

vs Chargers: 27/40, 322 yards, 2TD, 0 int, 108.5 rating

vs Lions: 22/32, 268 yards, 3 TD, 0 int, 125.5 rating

vs Chiefs: 25/36, 267 yards, 3 TD, 0 int, 118.6 rating

Packers have an explosive receiving corps

It’s not just Love that Martindale and the Giants defense need to worry about. The Packers’ receiving corps has also gained momentum. Led by Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed, Green Bay’s receiving corps has become the heart and soul of their explosive offense.

Watson is a freak athlete. While he has struggled with contested catches this season, his connection with Love is undeniable. Against the Chiefs, Watson had seven receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns, proving that he can be a true deep threat when in sync with his quarterback.

Watson did leave the game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury, but if he is healthy to take on the G-Men in Week 14, the defense needs to remain on high alert whenever he steps on the field.

Doubs has proven himself to be a touchdown magnet for the Packers. With seven touchdowns and 505 receiving yards this season, Doubs has become a force to be reckoned with in the red zone. He finished the game against Kansas City with four receptions for 72 yards, including a crucial 33-yard catch on fourth down.

Jordan Love with the MAGICAL Throw on 4th Down to Romeo Doubs pic.twitter.com/zSJGJlxKVM — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) December 4, 2023

While Watson and Doubs may receive much of the spotlight, it is actually Reed who is emerging as Green Bay’s true top receiver. With 40 catches for 513 yards and five touchdowns, Reed has proven to be a reliable target for Love.

What sets Reed apart is his versatility, as he seamlessly transitions from a receiver role to a runner. Utilized in the run game, Reed has gained 81 yards on just seven carries, averaging an impressive 11.6 yards per carry. This Shanahan-style offense is truly maximizing Reed’s potential, making him a sneaky and crucial weapon for the Packers.

Giants’ offense needs to step up

The Giants’ offense has been their Achilles’ heel throughout the season. Facing a surging Packers’ offense makes it imperative for Big Blue to elevate their game.

Uncertainty looms over whether rookie Tommy DeVito or veteran Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback, but regardless of who takes the field, they will face a tough challenge against Green Bay’s defense.

The Packers’ defense has shown signs of resilience, particularly during their recent matchup against Kansas City. While they did allow star QB Patrick Mahomes to throw for 210 yards and one touchdown, they were able to shut him down in the red zone more than once while also snagging an interception.

Giants need to unleash Saquon Barkley

Green Bay’s vulnerability lies within its nickel front. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was able to abuse this weakness and accumulated 110 yards and one touchdown on just 18 carries. This weakness presents an opportunity for the Giants to unleash running back Saquon Barkley.

Big Blue’s offensive line has struggled to create opportunities for Barkley; however, facing a weak Packers’ defensive front in Week 14 provides a potential breakthrough opportunity for both Barkley and the offensive line.