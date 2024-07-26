The Giants have a major question mark at offensive guard

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency with the acquisitions of Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan. Both players are set to take over starting jobs this upcoming season, yet a significant question remains at right guard as training camp approaches.

Giants Address Offensive Line Challenges Ahead of Training Camp

Runyan will take over one of the guard spots, but his preferred position is on the left side, where he has delivered strong performances in the past.

The Green Bay Packers moved him over to right guard, where he had a solid 2023 season, marking his third consecutive campaign with over 1,000 offensive snaps. Health is a priority, and the Giants have added a piece that should help in that regard. Last season, Runyan allowed 22 pressures with two sacks and has demonstrated a bit of versatility, even capable of playing center behind second-round sophomore John Michael-Schmitz.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Addressing the Vacant Guard Spot

However, whichever position Runyan leaves vacant, the Giants will need to find a competent starter. They recently hosted Greg Van Roten on a free agent visit, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and put together a career campaign. There’s good reason to believe Van Roten could have been considered a starter, given that the Giants lack significant competition for the open guard position.

Second-year UNC product Marcus McKethan will also compete for the job. The 25-year-old played 370 snaps last season, surrendering two sacks over 288 snaps at right guard and 81 snaps at left guard. His pass protection has been inconsistent, and the Giants are in dire need of an upgrade.

Stinnie’s Contribution and Line Configuration

General Manager Joe Schoen signed Aaron Stinnie to a contract in free agency. Last season, Stinnie played 850 snaps at left guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing 32 pressures and three sacks. While he is competent to a degree, he isn’t the ideal starting solution. If he wins the starting job, Runyan will shift over to the right side, but this arrangement leaves the line far from solidified.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Preparing for Potential Injuries

Realistically, the Giants are hoping for an improved unit, but any injury could severely impact their effectiveness. One of the two guard spots will likely be a liability, and the Giants will need to come to terms with that reality at some point.

Evan Neal’s Potential Role Shift

Former seventh-overall pick Evan Neal has been working on the side with trainers but is nearing a return. He will likely compete at right tackle, but the team would be wise to start training him at guard in case they need to swap positions, particularly with Eluemunor coming off a quality season at right tackle. This flexibility could be crucial as the Giants look to stabilize their line and enhance their offensive productivity.