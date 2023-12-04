Giants’ rushing attack will prove pivotal in Week 14 matchup

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants, boasting a record of 4-8 heading into Week 14, sit just two games out of a wild card spot in the NFC despite what many would consider a disappointing season. Big Blue will have an opportunity to cut into that deficit in Week 14, hosting the Green Bay Packers, who currently hold the seventh seed in the NFC.

The run game will be the deciding factor for the Giants against Green Bay

For New York to come out with a victory, they will need to prioritize the rushing attack. The Packers allow 136.3 rushing yards per game, good for just 29th in the NFL.

Despite knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, Green Bay allowed 148 rushing yards. RB Isiah Pacheco rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown, highlighting the weakness of the Packers’ rush defense.

Saquan Barkley will be featured heavily in Week 14

The Giants’ passing offense has been among the NFL’s worst in 2023, ranking 32nd in passing yards with just 151.6 yards per game. While third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito has been a feel-good story, it’s safe to assume that New York will lean heavily on star running back Saquan Barkley.

In New York’s Week 12 win over the New England Patriots, Barkley was quiet, managing just 46 yards on only 12 carries. The Giants will need Barkley to perform like the star he is in order to knock off Green Bay.

The Giants will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in what has now become the team’s biggest game of the season in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm on Monday, Dec. 11th (NBC).