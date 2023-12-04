Giants: Eli Manning says he’s against the idea of drafting a QB in the 1st round

Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and quarterback Eli Manning (10) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries and inconsistency have hampered Daniel Jones and the New York Giants all season long, but a former franchise great has not lost faith in Jones’ ability to bounce back and deliver next season and beyond.

Per John Fennelly of Giants Wire, Eli Manning recently had this to say about the direction the team should go in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it did not involve taking a vaunted QB in the first round:

“They were expected to have a big year and it hasn’t worked out that way. That’s sports, that’s football, that’s what happens. So, I think with where they stand, they could use that draft pick to fill some other areas. But hey, that’s why they have general managers and scouts to make those decisions.”

Recent mock draft boards have had the Giants attacking the offensive line void with what they now own as the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, multiple reports earlier in the season indicated that the G-Men were heavily scouting UNC’s Drake Maye and top QB talent Caleb Williams out of USC.

The Giants have underwhelmed though they’ve won their last two games. Manning would know a thing or two about overcoming struggles, as the two-time Super Bowl champion endured rough stretches at the tail end of his career under center at MetLife Stadium.

Jones struggled with his command in the early portion of the season, turning the ball over at a high rate and failing to deliver on crucial third down plays. The offensive line also dropped the ball in protecting Jones and collectively, they got the Giants off to a start that eliminated hope of a rebound.

Talent Will Be Available in Later Round For the Giants to Take

Jones has had his ups and downs in New York, but his 2022 season indicates that he has the capacity to lead the Giants as presently constructed to the playoffs when clicking on all cylinders. Though a neck injury and torn ACL have crippled his 2023 campaign, Big Blue may not need to jump ship on Jones just yet.

There are a host of other talented quarterbacks that will likely be around in rounds two and even three. To reinforce their depth chart, they could look to a quarterback like JJ McCarthy after round one. Regardless, the Giants need help on offense, and whatever position they decide to tackle first will help the franchise move forward with a fresh start next year.