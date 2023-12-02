Have the Giants’ found their starting slot cornerback?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have rebuilt their secondary this season, building around their younger talents. Entering the season, one of the biggest question marks in the G-Men’s defensive lineup came at the slot cornerback position. That question has seemingly been answered as second-year CB Cor’Dale Flott has developed into the solution at the nickel.

Cor’Dale Flott is developing into a starter

This season, Flott has shown tremendous promise and capitalized on his extended playing time. He’s been on the field for 52% of the Giants’ defensive snaps this season, an uptick from 45% as a rookie.

Flott currently owns the highest Pro Football Focus grade among the team’s cornerbacks with a 67.1 overall grade. He’s been targeted 35 times in coverage this season, surrendering 22 receptions (62.9%) for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Flott’s four pass defenses are tied for the fourth-most on the team and tied for second-most among the team’s corners.

Throughout his career, Flott has always had a knack for getting his hands on the football, and it’s been no different this season. He nabbed the first interception of his professional career in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, then followed that up by forcing the second fumble of his career in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants are building a young secondary

A third-round pick last offseason, Flott seems to be developing into a starting-caliber player for the Giants. His wiry 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame would suggest a career on the boundary, but Flott has made his biggest impact while playing in the slot.

Instead, the Giants are hoping that first-round rookie Deonte Banks and fellow rookie Tre Hawkins can develop into the team’s starting boundary corners. Banks is seemingly already on that path as he has had some rather impressive moments during his rookie season. Hawkins, on the other hand, may need more time to develop as a sixth-round rookie.

Combining Flott with Banks and Hawkins will give the Giants a young foundation to build upon for the future. Their secondary is filled with youth, but also filled with talent, paving the way for a bright future ahead in the Big Apple.