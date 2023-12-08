Giants DC Wink Martindale says he wants to stay with team despite rumors

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Major changes to the New York Giants’ coaching staff are expected to occur this offseason. At least one of the team’s three coordinators is expected to depart with the possibility of all three positions opening up.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has found himself frequently appearing in the news as reports surfaced weeks ago stating that he and head coach Brian Daboll’s relationship is in a “bad place.” Martindale responded to these reports and subsequent rumors at Friday’s practice, stating his desire to remain with the Giants next season.

Wink Martindale still believes in what the Giants are building

Martindale told reporters on Friday that he does want to be back with the Giants next season and that he is fully bought into what the organization is building.

“I think (General Manager) Joe (Schoen) and (Head Coach) Brian (Daboll) both, I’ve said it before, we’re building something here,” Martindale said per the official transcript on Giants.com. “I think you’ve just got to stay focused on that.”

Does Martindale want to return in 2024?

Martindale was further questioned about the situation and whether or not he still sees his future with New York since the defensive coordinator has been known to rave about the organization.

“Yeah, and I still am. The Maras, and the Tischs, and this organization, I’ve said that this is not a steppingstone, it’s a destination, and it still is.”

After a successful 2022 season, Martindale was nearly poached for a head-coaching job. He received a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts and it seemed like there was a real chance Martindale could be hired as a head coach somewhere. Instead, he wound up staying put as the Giants’ defensive coordinator — a position he claims he has no interest in leaving behind.

Is there tension between Martindale and Brian Daboll?

The most jarring piece of information provided in Jay Glazer’s report weeks ago was the reported tension between Martindale and Daboll. Martindale finally addressed those rumors, stating that the two coaches are “fine.”

“We’re fine, Martindale said. “I mean, it’s the same thing as it was last year. It was just different because we were winning more games. It’s different every place you go, the relationship with the head coach and the defensive coordinator or assistants, especially when it’s new. It’s been, what, 22 months now, a year and a half? It’s that we’re going to keep working and keep trying to win.”

Daboll and Martindale have both downplayed the reports indicating that their relationship has fractured. Daboll’s job seems safe, however, it is the head coach who ultimately decides who serves as the coordinator.

Martindale would be a huge loss for the Giants considering the high quality of the team’s defensive unit this season and last. It is encouraging that Martindale made his intentions to stay with Big Blue clear.