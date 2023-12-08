Giants legend Victor Cruz drops his Wide Receiver Mt. Rushmore on latest ‘Cold As Balls’ from LOL Network

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Salsa Time! New York Giants legend Victor Cruz is back in the spotlight, several years after hanging up the cleats as he pursues an analyst career and journeys into the fashion industry. Cruz recently sat down with legendary actor/comic Kevin Hart on the latest episode of Cold As Balls from LOL Network, reflecting on his playing career and giving a hot take, ranking the top five greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

Victor Cruz gives his Mt. Rushmore of Wide Receivers

While plunging into the ice bath alongside Hart, the famous comedian challenged the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver to list his greatest wide receivers of all time. On Cruz’s “Mt. Rushmore of Wide Receivers” were Hall of Famers Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, and Cris Carter.

Carter, a “little guy,” as Hart jokingly described him, landed on Cruz’s list because of their similar stature. “He was more my height,” Cruz explained.

Cruz stands in at 6-foot, while Carter is listed as a 6-foot-3 wide receiver. Despite him having three inches on Cruz, Carter’s technical playing style shares more similarities to Cruz’s in comparison to the other three receivers listed.

Cruz breaks down his iconic touchdown celebration

If there’s one thing Cruz is known for, it’s his iconic touchdown celebration. Many historic moments in New York Giants franchise history are paired with Cruz’s infamous end zone salsa dance. Cruz shared the story behind the celebration with Hart on Cold as Balls.

“One of my former coaches was like, ‘Yo man, you’re getting your first start. You gotta represent your culture,'” said Cruz. “He didn’t tell me to dance, but he was like, ‘You’ll know. When you get in the end zone or when you have a big play, you’ll know what to do.'”

Cruz then broke down the play that got him in the end zone for the first time in his career — against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hart’s favorite team — and gave his thought process before hitting the iconic celebration.

“It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, I’m half Puerto Rican, I get into the end zone, I gotta do the salsa dance! It’s the only right thing to do! And I just started dancing.”

How is life as a member of the Giants?

Hart praised Cruz for his loyalty to the Giants and asked him how life as a Giant is after being a Giant.

“I think it’s better when you obviously win a Super Bowl here,” Cruz said. “It just hits a little bit different.”

Cruz has managed to stay heavily involved with the New York Giants organization since retiring from the NFL. The Big Blue legend is always welcome in MetLife Stadium and will forever be adored by Giants fans for his heroic 2011-12 season in which he totaled 82 receptions for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl XLVI victory.

Hear more about Cruz’s time with the Giants, his passion for fashion, and insight into his career after football on the latest episode of “Cold as Balls” from LOL Network hosted by Kevin Hart.