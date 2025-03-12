Giants ‘went hard’ for top free-agent right guard, finished runner-ups

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have done a lot of work through the first couple of days of free agency. However, they have yet to address one of their most imminent needs: right guard.

Big Blue doesn’t have an established starting right guard on the roster just yet and has yet to add one through free agency. But that’s not due to a lack of trying. One report indicates that the Giants have tried almost as hard as anybody to land a right guard this offseason.

It came down to the Giants or the Vikings for free-agent RG Will Fries

Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants pushed hard to sign former Indianapolis Colts RG Will Fries, who was widely considered to be the top player in free agency at his position:

“Guard remains a position to watch for Giants,” Raanan explained on X. “They went hard for Will Fries, whose decision came down to the Vikings or Giants. Fries got over $17M per year.”

Despite significant interest from the Giants, Fries wound up agreeing to terms on a five-year, $88 million contract to join the Minnesota Vikings. The fact that it came down to New York or Minnesota for Fries, though, emphasizes the Giants’ need and strong desire to land a top player at the right guard position.

Who could the Giants still add to their offensive line?

Despite missing out on Fries, all hope is not lost for the Giants’ offensive line. There are still some intriguing right guard options available in the free agency market.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the top right guards still available are Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears, Mekhi Becton of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kevin Zeitler of the Detroit Lions, Will Hernandez of the Arizona Cardinals, and Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants will likely express interest and check in on each one of those players as they sit at the top of the market. General manager Joe Schoen could also search the trade market for a right guard and potentially uncover a player whose availability is currently unknown.

Schoen has pulled off blockbuster trades to address major positions of need in back to back offseasons (TE Darren Waller in 2023 and EDGE Brian Burns in 2024). The Giants were awarded an additional third-round compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Tuesday night. Perhaps they could use that pick to trade for a right guard or draft one to develop into a long-term starter.