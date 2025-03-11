Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants want to upgrade their offensive line, however, the market in free agency is thinning out. But as free agency continues, there are still some notable options for the Giants to consider targeting.

Giants Free Agency Big Board: Top-4 Right Guard Targets Remaining

Chicago Bears OG Teven Jenkins

The Giants value versatility on their offensive line and Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears possesses that trait. He has started games at both right guard and most recently left guard for the Bears. Throughout the course of his career, Jenkins has been a solid starter. He has surrendered 17 pressures or less in each of the last two seasons.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 27 years old, Jenkins could be a long-term piece for the Giants. He is one of the best guards in the league when he is on the field, however, staying on the field and being healthy has been a struggle. The Giants must decide whether or not Jenkins is worth taking a flier on considering his health concerns.

Projected Contract (PFF): Three-year, $40 million ($13.33M AAV)

Detroit Lions RG Kevin Zeitler

A reunion could be in store: Detroit Lions RG Kevin Zeitler (formerly of the New York Giants) is one of the top remaining free agent guards. Zeitler has consistently been among the top right guards in the NFL throughout the course of his career. In 2024, he surrendered only 18 pressures across 577 pass-blocking snaps and posted an elite 87.2 PFF run-blocking grade.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zeitler would not be a long-term solution for the Giants at 35 years old but he would be an immediate and significant upgrade to the position.

Projected Contract (PFF): One-year, $6.25 million

Philadelphia Eagles RG Mekhi Becton

Philadelphia Eagles RG Mekhi Becton was one of the league’s biggest comeback stories in 2024. He was a first-round pick for the New York Jets in 2020 and played offensive tackle for them before flaming out and being released last offseason. He subsequently signed with the Eagles where he moved to right guard and turned his career around, allowing only 34 pressures and five sacks on 570 pass-blocking snaps and posting a solid 70.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At only 25 years old, Becton could be just scratching the surface of his potential after a breakout 2024 campaign. Perhaps he could continue his development and serve as a long-term right guard upgrade for the Giants. However, his one season of solid production could make him a risky play.

Projected Contract (PFF): Three-year, $30 million ($10M AAV)

Arizona Cardinals RG Will Hernandez

One other reunion that the Giants could consider is RG Will Hernandez. The former Giants 2018 second-round pick has established himself as a high-quality starter with the Arizona Cardinals over the last three seasons, however, he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024. If he is healthy and ready to bounce back, he could be an intriguing low-cost option for the Giants to consider.

Projected Contract (PFF): Two-year, $9.5 million ($4.75M AAV)