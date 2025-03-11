Giants land 3rd-round compensatory pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been rewarded with an extra draft pick for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL announced its compensatory pick allotment, awarding Big Blue with a valuable selection.

Giants awarded 3rd-round comp pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Giants were awarded the No. 99 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — a late third-round pick that could become a valuable asset for them this offseason. New York now has nine selections in the upcoming draft.

This No. 99 pick was awarded to the Giants in compensation for losing safety Xavier McKinney last offseason. McKinney departed to sign a four-year, $67 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. The Giants subsequently drafted his replacement in Tyler Nubin with their second-round selection in 2024, signed former Dolphins star Jevon Holland this offseason, and have now received an additional third-round pick in compensation for the upcoming draft.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

This additional pick could be crucial

Getting an extra third-round pick could be huge for general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants have pulled off blockbuster trades in back-to-back offseasons, acquiring TE Darren Waller in 2023 and EDGE Brian Burns in 2024. The common denominator in both of those trades: the Giants had two selections in the round for each pick they gave up.

New York had two third round picks in 2023 before trading one of them for Waller and they had two second round picks in 2024 before trading one for Burns. Perhaps a similar strategy could be deployed this offseason. The Giants have been rumored to be interested in trading up for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, which is expected to cost them at least two top-100 draft picks — they now have an extra top-100 pick.

Or the Giants could stick and pick at No. 99 overall where they would be able to grab a talented player in what’s perceived to be a strong draft class in the middle rounds.