Giants have had ‘great conversations’ with Aaron Rodgers, pitched him on playing with Malik Nabers

The New York Giants are continuing their pursuit of QB Aaron Rodgers. Big Blue has expressed interest in acquiring the four-time MVP but has faced strong competition from other quarterback-needy teams around the league. However, one report indicates that Rodgers and the Giants have recently had “great conversations” about a potential deal.

Giants have had “great conversations” with Aaron Rodgers

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants and Rodgers have had “great conversations” with New York pitching the quarterback on throwing the ball to star receiver Malik Nabers:

“I know that [Malik Nabers] has been part of the conversation with Aaron Rodgers,” Garafolo said on NFL Network. “The Giants have had great conversations with Aaron Rodgers from my understanding. And part of it is [the Giants saying,] ‘We think that you and Malik Nabers are really gonna vibe. This is a guy that has incredible football IQ. We moved him around as a rookie, he played everywhere, he soaks it all up, he’s great during the week, he’s great on Sundays. We know you ask a lot of your wide receivers and this is a guy that can handle it and will probably thrive, and the kind of guy that helps you thrive as well.'”

Garafolo seemed to summarize the Giants’ pitch to Rodgers, indicating that they feel he and Nabers would be a perfect pairing that could thrive together under head coach Brian Daboll.

“They’ve got the pieces there,” Garafolo argued. “It is kind of sort of attractive all of a sudden when you look at what the Giants are doing. So those conversations will continue and we will see if it’s enough for Aaron Rodgers to say, ‘You know what? I want to stay in the New York market. I kind of like what you guys are doing there.'”

Rodgers has his share of suitors in free agency and the consensus feeling is that the Giants have the least to offer a quarterback. However, Garafolo makes a good case for Big Blue, paraphrasing the potential sales pitch they have given Rodgers as he contemplates his decision.

Could the Giants convince Rodgers to join up with Malik Nabers and company?

Although throwing the ball to Nabers is an attractive idea, so is throwing the ball to D.K. Metcalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers or Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings — two other teams that could pursue Rodgers. The Steelers are reportedly heavily interested in Rodgers and seem to be a finalist in the running to land him.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports indicated that Rodgers “wants to play for the Steelers” recently. However, the Giants have not yet been eliminated as their “great conversations” with Rodgers have continued, as Garafolo reported.

Quarterback dominoes have continued to fall with Sam Darnold signing with the Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Jones signing with the Indianapolis Colts. It’s only a matter of time before Rodgers makes his decision.