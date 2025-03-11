Former Giants and Vikings QB Daniel Jones signs with Colts, complicates New York’s plans

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A major competition for the Colts’ starting job will now unfold between Jones and Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, the Giants and Vikings are both left scrambling and competing for a quarterback this offseason.

Daniel Jones leaves the Vikings to sign with the Indianapolis Colts

The Giants released Jones mid-way through the 2024 season after benching him following a 2-8 start to the campaign. Jones totaled 2,070 passing yards with an 8-7 TD-INT ratio during that stretch. He signed with the Vikings shortly after his release from New York and spent the rest of the season as Minnesota’s third-string quarterback.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Vikings, meanwhile, have also lost 2024 starting quarterback Sam Darnold as he signed a major contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Now with both Darnold and Jones gone, 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is in line to take over as the Vikings’ starter — unless they go out and make an upgrade.

The Colts are now opening a competition between Jones and Richardson for the starting quarterback job. Richardson was drafted by the Colts fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft but has not yet established himself as a legitimate franchise quarterback as inconsistent play and an abundance of injuries have held him back.

Could the Vikings now steal the Giants’ top quarterback target?

Minnesota is reportedly keen on adding a free-agent quarterback who could serve as a bridge to McCarthy while also maximizing the premier talent they have on offense and win games immediately in case the 2024 rookie is not yet ready. McCarthy had knee surgery that prematurely ended his rookie season before it even began during the 2024 preseason.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is considered the top free-agent on the market this offseason and is widely believed to be the Giants’ top target at the position. However, Rodgers has a strong market with the Giants and Steelers both being major players to sign him. Now the Giants also have to worry about the Vikings potentially getting involved.

The Vikings went 14-3 last season and earned a playoff berth. They have far more to offer Rodgers or any free-agent quarterback than both the Steelers and especially the Giants, who went 3-14 last season. Rodgers reportedly had a level of interest in joining the Vikings as the offseason began so it will be interesting to see if that interest reignites now that they are back in the quarterback market.

Ultimately, Jones’s decision to leave Minnesota could create a domino effect that causes the Giants to miss out on their desired top quarterback target. The Vikings are a quarterback-friendly team positioned to win immediately. They could attract the Giants’ top quarterback option away from them this offseason.