Giants make major free-agency splash, sign top safety to $45.3M deal

The New York Giants have made a splash, signing former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45.3M contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Holland was considered the top safety on the free agency market and will fill a major hole in Big Blue’s secondary.

Holland is coming off a down year in 2024 but established himself as one of the best young safeties in the NFL through the three seasons prior. The 25-year-old joins 2024 second-round pick Tyler Nubin as the second starting safety on the back end of the Giants’ defense.

Pro Football Focus had Holland ranked as the top safety in free agency this offseason and the No. 3 overall player. Holland has ranked as one of the five highest-graded safeties in two of his first three seasons in the league per PFF.

In 2024, Holland recorded a career-low 62 combined tackles and had four pass defenses and zero interceptions. However, the season prior was a career year, as Holland tallied 74 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, and four pass defenses with one 99-yard pick-six.

According to Rapoport, Holland’s $45.3 million deal can get up to $46.8 million with $30.3 million in guaranteed money. The Giants have elected to spend big at the safety position, filling a major void that was left behind by Xavier McKinney’s departure in free agency last offseason.