Giants reportedly sign former Cowboys pass-rusher with high upside

The New York Giants are adding some more talent to their defensive line. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants have agreed to terms on a deal with former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Chauncey Golston.

Giants sign pass-rusher Chauncey Golston

The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with Golston on a three-year, $19.5 million deal ($6.5 million AAV). He will join a defensive line that features Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux as its starting edge rushers.

Golston is a defensive end who has been with the Cowboys since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old had a career year in 2024, totaling a career-high 5.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. Golston can be viewed as a high-upside signing as a player who is still ascending and coming off his best season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Golston totaled 37 pressures and 28 hurries last season, which were both career-high marks. He has appeared in 64 games in his career but has made only 16 starts with the bulk of those starts (13) coming last season.

While Golston has aligned primarily as an edge rusher in the past, he has also aligned on the interior as a defensive end. The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder could be a versatile rusher in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense, giving a boost to the Giants both on the edge and in the interior of their defensive line where they are particularly thin.

Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari is also a free agent this offseason and is expected to net a deal around a similar value. Considering New York is allocating that money toward Golston, this deal likely signals the end of Ojulari’s time in the Big Apple, although the possibility of a return remains.