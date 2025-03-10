Giants sign veteran offensive tackle for much-needed depth

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have added an experienced offensive lineman to their ranks.

Giants sign James Hudson III in free agency

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants have signed offensive tackle James Hudson III:

“The Giants have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former Browns OT James Hudson III, sources say. Adds vital depth on their line, especially given the injuries they’ve dealt with there the past few years,” Garafolo reported on Monday night.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Hudson III will be asked to help revive Giants O-Line

New York’s offensive line has been one of, if not the weakest areas of their roster over the last several seasons. A year after allowing the second-most sacks in a season in NFL history (85) in 2023, the Giants took steps in the right direction in 2024, but still conceded the seventh-most in the league with 48.

Hudson III earned a 40.2 pass blocking grade and a 57.7 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2024 campaign. The 25-year-old allowed two sacks in his fourth season as an NFL pro across 222 snaps played.

The Cincinnati product will be a depth option for the Giants to deploy next season. He’ll need to up his blocking productivity to give New York their best chance to field a successful offense in whatever capacity Giants head coach Brian Daboll uses him in next time around.