Giants could pivot to veteran backup if they strike out on top quarterback targets in free agency

The New York Giants could look into former Cleveland Browns star quarterback Jameis Winston if they miss out on their top options.

QB Jameis Winston an option for Giants in free agency

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Giants have been linked to Winston in free agency:

“I’m told the 49ers and the Chargers have been in conversation with Jameis Winston for potential back up roles, per league source,” Anderson reported on Monday afternoon. “The Giants could potentially be in contact pending outcome of talks with other quarterbacks.”

Winston would give Giants a huge arm under center

Several bridge quarterbacks that were heavily tied to the Giants have come off the board in the last few days. Sam Darnold is now with the Seattle Seahawks. Justin Fields just signed with the New York Jets.

With the open market moving rapidly, New York has a couple of strong options left to entertain. Winston’s name remains along with superstar Aaron Rodgers and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. Rodgers and Wilson are the Giants’ preferred targets, however, the interest they are currently drawing from other quarterback-needy teams could cause the Giants to pivot in a different, less favorable direction.

Winston has settled into the role of a career backup in recent years but could get a second chance as a starter with the Giants. The 31-year-old has a huge arm that could create big plays for New York down the field. However, the knock that has followed him throughout his career after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2015, is his proneness to interceptions.

In 2024, the former 2019 NFL passing yards leader completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 passing yards in 12 games played, seven of which he started for the Browns. Albeit, Winston sported an underwhelming 13-12 touchdown-interception ratio.

Winston would be an affordable bridge QB for Giants

Coming off of a one-year, $4 million deal he signed with Cleveland ahead of last season, the Alabama native could be a low-cost option that the Giants bring in on a potential short-term deal. Winston would surely open up the field for star wide receiver Malik Nabers and add excitement to New York’s offense. He’d also have a good chance at starting for the Giants as opposed to being a backup with the 49ers or Chargers.

With the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, the Giants will likely take one of the top two QB prospects in Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders — whichever is remaining. Nevertheless, having Winston on their depth chart next to Tommy DeVito would give New York a higher floor in 2025 than what they had the 2024 season.