Giants reportedly signing veteran defensive tackle to 2-year contract

The New York Giants are bringing in some much-needed depth on the defensive line, signing veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Robertson-Harris is the second reported signing that the Giants have made on Monday at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Giants reportedly signing DT Roy Robertson-Harris

Robertson-Harris was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week and is signing now with the Giants on a two-year, $10 million contract. The eight-year NFL veteran was acquired by the Seattle Seahawks in a trade with Jacksonville during the 2024 season. He appeared in 11 games for Seattle, recording 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit.

The Giants needed depth on their defensive line and a potential starter who could plug and play next to former second-team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence. Robertson-Harris could be that stop-gap starter as an experienced pro with 117 games played and 62 career starts under his belt.

Big Blue’s defense struggled to stop the run last season, surrendering 136.2 rushing yards per game which ranked 27th in the NFL. They hope the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Robertson-Harris will help them out in that regard.