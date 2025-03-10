Giants reportedly signing standout Saints cornerback as first free agency splash

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are reportedly making a splash cornerback signing, agreeing to terms with New Orleans Saints standout Paulson Adebo, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Giants reportedly signing CB Paulson Adebo

Adebo is a 25-year-old cornerback who spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants will anticipate Adebo being their No. 1 cornerback this season, filling the role that Deonte Banks struggled to perform in last season.

In 2024, Adebo totaled 52 combined tackles, 10 pass defenses, and three interceptions in seven games. A broken femur cost him the final 10 games of the season.

The Giants’ secondary desperately needed an upgrade at cornerback with a proven talent. Adebo provides that upgrade as a four-year starter with 43 career pass breakups and 10 career interceptions. He is a young and ascending talent that also has experience making him an ideal addition to New York’s secondary.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Adebo “wanted the New York market” and was eager to sign with the team despite the fact that they are coming off a 3-14 season. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound cornerback will be an instant-impact player for Big Blue.