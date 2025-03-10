Giants re-sign veteran wide receiver to three-year, $36 million deal

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are bringing back one of their own, re-signing veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Slayton has been with the team for six years and was set to hit free agency but ultimately decided to stay in the Big Apple.

Giants re-sign WR Darius Slayton

Slayton is extending his time with the Giants on a new average annual salary of $12 million per season. The 28-year-old wideout has been productive during his time in New York since being drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In four of the last six seasons, Slayton has led the Giants in receiving, totaling at least 720 receiving yards in each of those campaigns. His best season of his career came in 2023 when he racked up 50 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

However, in 2024, Slayton’s production took a dip, as he totaled only 39 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants’ struggles at the quarterback position contributed to his poor play, though.

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Giants were expected to pursue an upgrade at the receiver position as they try to make their offense more quarterback-friendly for a potential rookie to step in and compete. However, in a thin market, Slayton wound up being their best option.