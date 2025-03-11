Giants lose starting safety to 49ers in free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants just saw a starter in their secondary walk this offseason.

Giants lose Jason Pinnock to 49ers in free agency

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, now-former Giants starting safety Jason Pinnock has agreed to join an NFC powerhouse in free agency:

“Former Giants DB Jason Pinnock is finalizing a 1-year deal with the 49ers,” Schultz published. “Still just 25 years old, Pinnock recorded 6.5 sacks, 11 PBUs and a pick-six during his tenure in New York.”

Giants to move on from Pinnock with new safety addition

Pinnock had been with the Giants for the last four seasons. He notched one pass defense, three sacks, and four tackles for loss in 2024.

Though Pinnock tied his career-high with 85 total tackles, he had a down year by his standards compared to his 2023 outing, despite posting similar numbers. His Pro Football Focus run grade dipped from 67.9 in 2023 to 59.5 in 2024. His overall grade also dropped by over 12 points.

Nevertheless, Pinnock will look to be productive for the 49ers’ secondary starting next season.

In the former fifth-round pick’s stead, New York has added veteran safety Jevon Holland. The Oregon product owns 17-game career averages of 85 total tackles and three tackles for loss. The Giants will hope that he’ll have a career outing in Blue next season.