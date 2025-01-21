Giants could solidify right tackle position with 2nd-round Texas mauler

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The New York Giants still have a gaping hole on their offensive line at the right tackle position. Despite spending a top-10 pick to address the weakness in the 2022 NFL Draft, right tackle is still a major need for New York as Evan Neal has failed to develop into a viable starter.

With the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Giants could have an opportunity to fill the position once and for all. One intriguing right tackle prospect could be on the board for the taking at the top of the second round.

Giants could target Texas RT Cameron Williams in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Texas RT Cameron Williams could be an option for the G-Men to target with their second-round draft pick. The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft, the second selection of the second round. If Williams is on the board, he would be among the top prospects available for New York to consider.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to ESPN Research, Williams allowed a pressure rate of just 2.6% — or 14 pressures — in 533 pass block plays. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound junior out of Texas has the prototypical size and traits to be an NFL offensive tackle. He went off the board in the first round at No. 28 overall of the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Field Yates, however, he has a varying draft projection right now, with some boards ranking him as a second or third-round prospect.

ESPN’s Matt Miller ranks Williams as his No. 3 overall tackle in the draft, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him 7th at the position, which means he very well could be on the board when the Giants are on the clock at No. 34 overall.

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez gives Williams a “Day 2 — Adequate Starter” prospect projection, saying he “appears to have the adequate length and agility to be a reliable starting OT in the NFL.”

Williams could finally fix the Giants’ offensive line woes

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams is an athletic, agile run-blocker with quick feet and stable hands in pass protection. The 2024 season was his first as a full-time starter, and Williams proved ready for the challenge. He surrendered 26 pressures and five sacks across 539 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus, earning him a 72.6 pass-blocking grade. PFF has Williams ranked No. 60 overall on their Top 250 Big Board.

With his size, athleticism, and pass-protection abilities, Williams could be the stabilizing piece for the Giants to add to their offensive line. He wouldn’t need to start immediately for them either with veteran OL Jermaine Eluemunor still under contract for the 2025 season and capable of plugging in at right tackle or right guard.

Williams could be a long-term solution for the Giants at right tackle if they develop him properly. Being that he was already as good as he was in his first season as a starter, there is still plenty to unlock in Williams as he grows at the next level. The Giants need to solve their offensive line woes this offseason and taking Williams at the top of the second round could help them achieve that goal.