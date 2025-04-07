Giants hosting NFL Draft’s top pass-rusher for private visit on Thursday

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are narrowing down their options with the third overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While quarterback could be an option, some recent reports indicate the Giants prefer to take the best player available in the first round, narrowing in on Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.

Big Blue sent a contingent of coaches, scouts, and front office executives to the Colorado pro day to get a closer look at Hunter and company. Now they are doing their homework on Carter, getting to know him on a more personal level this week.

Giants to host private meeting with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Giants head coach Brian Daboll took the time to meet and grab a meal with Carter over the weekend as the team prepares to bring him in for a private visit later this week:

“Penn St. edge rusher Abdul Carter had breakfast Sunday in State College, Pa., with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll,” Schefter reported on X on Monday morning. “Carter also is now scheduled to visit the Giants on Thursday in New Jersey, and he figures to be a top-3 pick.”

Coaches typically get involved in the pre-draft process much later than most fans realize. But when coaches do get involved, that’s when draft boards begin to really take shape. Daboll taking the time to meet with Carter prior to his visit with the team seems significant.

Daboll rarely attends pro days and prefers to do his scouting through game film and private meetings. Grabbing breakfast with Carter gives Daboll an opportunity to get to know the person behind the player in a more personal setting.

Carter is the draft’s top pass-rusher

Carter will be in strong consideration for the Giants when they are on the clock with the third overall pick — provided he is still on the board. The Cleveland Browns, picking second overall, have also expressed significant interest in drafting Carter.

Some analysts argue that the Penn State product is the draft’s top overall prospect, let alone the top pass-rusher. In 2024, Carter was named an All-America after totaling 68 combined tackles, 12.0 sacks, and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss.

The Giants already have a strong pair of edge rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. However, that wouldn’t necessarily stop them from taking Carter third overall. A great defense can never have enough good pass rushers, evidenced best by the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI-winning rosters.

Additionally, Carter has experience playing as an inside linebacker during his collegiate career. Standing in at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he also has the size and strength to rush from the interior. Essentially, if the Giants draft Carter, they should have no trouble finding ways to get him on the field.