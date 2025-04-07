Giants have a chance to build an elite dynamic pass-rush duo

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants find themselves in a prime position with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft—and depending on what the Browns do at No. 2, they may have a golden opportunity staring them in the face.

If Cleveland pivots to taking two-way star Travis Hunter, the Giants could land Penn State’s Abdul Carter, a defensive phenom with All-Pro potential. It’s the kind of building block that could complete the vision Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have been working toward since their arrival.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter Would Be a Game-Changer

Carter has the type of frame and motor that scouts drool over—he’s 6’3”, 250 pounds, but moves like a heat-seeking missile. In 2024, he played 734 total snaps, racking up 39 tackles, 13 sacks, and 39 total pressures. His ability to play sideline to sideline, while also winning one-on-one off the edge, gives him a unique versatility that defensive coordinators love to deploy in creative schemes.

He also plays with a relentless style, something the Giants have lacked on the edge opposite Brian Burns.

Pairing Carter With Burns and Lawrence is a Scary Thought

Brian Burns may not have reached his full potential yet with the Giants, but even through injuries, he posted nine sacks and 61 pressures last season. That was while battling inconsistencies in the system and playing through pain.

Now imagine him fully healthy, playing alongside Dexter Lawrence—one of the best interior defenders in the league—and a fresh rookie in Carter with burst, bend, and youth on his side. That kind of front could wreck game plans from Week 1.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A Rebuilt Identity on Defense

The Giants have made it clear they want to be more than just a gritty team fighting in close games—they want an identity. They spent the offseason reinforcing the secondary with moves like Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo. Adding Carter to the mix would tie the bow on a complete defensive overhaul.

It would also send a message: the Giants are going to get after quarterbacks with force and frequency. In a division loaded with offensive firepower, you need more than just corners—you need chaos creators.

And Carter just might be that chaos.