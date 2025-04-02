Giants forego a quarterback, take elite skill position player in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft around the corner, the New York Giants are preparing to make a critical decision. Last offseason, they tried their best to draft a quarterback to no avail, and eventually pivoted to taking the best player available in WR Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick. Nabers ended up being a home run selection.

But can the Giants afford to pass on a quarterback once again in the 2025 NFL Draft? Some projections have them going quarterback, securing a long-term future at the position. But other mock drafts have them passing on a quarterback once again in favor of an instant impact prospect.

Giants pass on quarterback for CB/WR Travis Hunter in latest mock draft

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com published his latest mock draft this week. In his previous mock draft, he had the Giants going quarterback, taking Miami’s Cam Ward. However, this time around, with Ward off the board, Zierlein presented New York with a difficult decision: secure the quarterback with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, or take his teammate, arguably the best player in the draft class, CB/WR Travis Hunter? Zierlein ultimately had them taking the latter:

“It seems likely that the Giants will get phone calls from teams looking to move up into this spot, but sitting tight and taking a player who could impact Brian Daboll’s team on either (or both?) sides of the ball is the play,” Zierlein explained.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Hunter is a special talent with a unique and rare skill set. In 2024, Hunter became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik (Defensive Player of the Year in college football) and the Fred Biletnikoff Awards (Wide Receiver of the Year in college football) after totaling 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 11 pass defenses and four interceptions on defense. He also took home the Heisman Trophy.

Whether it be at cornerback or at wide receiver, Hunter would make an instant impact on the Giants. He could give them another superstar playmaker to pair with Nabers, supercharging an offense that ranked 31st in points per game in 2024. Or he could help upgrade a secondary that struggled to contain opposing playmakers last season. Or, he could do both.

The Giants can afford to pass on a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick

After signing QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, the Giants no longer need to draft a quarterback. They still could, especially when considering Wilson, 36, is only signed on a one-year deal and Winston, 31, is signed on a two-year deal. They still don’t have a long-term solution at the position, despite upgrading for the present.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If finding a long-term solution is the Giants’ top priority, then Sanders might be the logical selection with the third overall pick. However, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to win a respectable number of games this season in order to save their jobs. Drafting a rookie quarterback third overall who barely plays this season (if at all) might not do much to extend their joint tenure in New Jersey.

Selecting an elite playmaker who could be a weapon on either side of the ball (or both) might help Big Blue increase their win total this season. Wilson is the projected starting quarterback, and considering he still throws one of the best deep balls in the entire league, he could help maximize an offense that was truly held back by subpar quarterback play in 2024.

A combination of Hunter and Nabers would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. It would also make life far easier for Wilson under center as he could maximize the vertical receiving abilities of both playmakers. While securing a potential franchise quarterback would be exciting, if Schoen and company don’t have conviction in Sanders, it would be difficult to justify passing up on a talent like Hunter with the third-overall pick.