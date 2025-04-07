Giants’ top quarterback option in the draft welcomes ‘friendly competition’ from veterans

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a few paths that they can take in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Despite making additions to their quarterback in free agency, they could still add to the position with the No. 3 overall pick. With Miami QB Cam Ward expected to go off the board with the first overall pick, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seems to be the Giants’ top quarterback option with the third overall pick.

However, the Giants did sign two veteran quarterbacks this offseason — Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston — somewhat negating their need to take a first-round quarterback. However, Wilson, 36, and Winston, 31, are not long-term solutions to the position, so Sanders could still be in play at No. 3 overall.

Shedeur Sanders would enjoy the “friendly competition” in the Giants’ QB room

While some rookies drafted high prefer to see game action right away, others are comfortable taking their time to grow and develop behind a good mentor — in the Giants’ case, two mentors. Sanders is fine with joining a crowded quarterback room, such as the Giants’, mentioning the friendly competition that would excite him:

“Whatever QB room, whatever. I just hope it ain’t everybody in there just too serious, serious. You know what I mean? Just have a good vibe. You know, friendly competition, it is what it is,” Sanders said on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders (h/t Bleacher Report).

If the Giants were to draft Sanders, he would presumably be QB3 on their depth chart. However, Wilson is signed to a one-year deal, and Winston is signed to a two-year deal, so the likelihood would be for Sanders to take over as the starter with Winston as his backup in 2026.

Could Sanders be the pick for the Giants?

Sanders is considered by most to be the second-best quarterback in this year’s draft behind only Miami’s Cam Ward. In 2024, Sanders finished eighth in Heisman voting after putting together a spectacular season. He threw for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio and a nation-leading 74.0% completion rate. His 71.8% career completion rate set an all-time FBS / Division 1-A (or equivalent) record.

If the Giants draft Sanders, they would be banking on his elite accuracy to outweigh any potential limitations they might find in him as a prospect. Some analysts have highlighted his athleticism and arm strength as potential weaknesses. But with the Giants, Sanders would have plenty of time to grow and develop behind the scenes before taking over as the starter — unless he wins that “friendly competition.”