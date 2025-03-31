The New York Giants are keeping all of their options on the table ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. They were productive in free agency, upgrading at several key positions of need. They added two veteran quarterbacks, giving them flexibility entering this year’s draft. Now the Giants must decide which direction to go in the first round of this year’s draft.

Giants “not ruling any position out” with No. 3 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

During a one-on-one interview with Giants.com, Schoen indicated that all options are still on the table with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft:

“We’re not done,” Schoen said. “We still want to upgrade. We have five picks in the top 105. We could go any position, so we’re not ruling any position out.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering the offseason, the Giants’ biggest need was the quarterback position. However, after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the team could opt to pivot in a different direction with their first-round draft pick.

But, considering Wilson is 36 and playing on a one-year deal, and Winston is 31 and playing on a two-year deal, they still could take a quarterback to ensure they have a long-term plan at the position. Or they could take the best player available and continue to round out the roster for Wilson/Winston to maximize.

GM Joe Schoen hints toward a BPA strategy

Giants.com also asked Schoen about his general draft strategy. Some general managers pick their players based on the needs of the roster. Others subscribe to a “best player available” strategy, stacking talent regardless of positional needs.

Schoen indicated in his response that, when possible, he prefers to go BPA, and that he feels like the roster is set up to execute that strategy in this year’s draft:

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve tried to set it up on draft day that we could go play a game [that day]. I feel like we’re there now,” Schoen explained. “That way you don’t get backed into a corner or force yourself to do anything. The only year that didn’t happen was probably my first year. We had to cut several players just to get under the salary cap. There were a lot more holes, so maybe you get into some need-based picks in that scenario. But now we’re in a situation where you go through the roster and say, OK, throughout the draft where can we still upgrade?”

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With the third overall pick in this year’s draft, the Giants will have an opportunity to land a star prospect. Draft analysts debate who the best player in this class is — Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter, or Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. No matter what the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns do with the first and second overall picks, respectively, the Giants will land one of these three star talents.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is viewed as the next-best quarterback but generally ranks beneath the aforementioned three prospects on most draft boards. However, Schoen could prioritize the quarterback position’s long-term security and take Sanders over the likes of Carter or Hunter.

But if Schoen is taking the BPA approach with the third-overall pick, it would be hard to justify taking Sanders over Carter and Hunter — two prospects with immediate impact potential.