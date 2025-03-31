Giants are about to resurrect a massive portion of their offense

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants didn’t just adjust the quarterback room this offseason — they completely rewired it. After another year of offensive sputters, general manager Joe Schoen made it clear the team wasn’t going to settle for more of the same.

Out goes the uncertainty surrounding Daniel Jones, and in comes a fresh pair of veteran arms in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. And while Winston may be the insurance policy, it’s Wilson who’s expected to take the reins in 2025.

Russell Wilson Brings Deep Ball Precision

If there’s one area the Giants should see immediate improvement, it’s the deep passing game. For years, Giants receivers have had the speed to stretch the field, but the quarterback play simply couldn’t match the potential.

Wilson changes that.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The 36-year-old may be a bit older, but his ability to launch rainbow-arc bombs with precision hasn’t faded. In 2024, Wilson completed 27 passes of 20+ yards for 851 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. That’s a 54% completion rate on deep throws — a remarkable number when most quarterbacks struggle to crack 40% — and a minuscule 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate.

That’s not just accuracy. That’s calculated, surgical precision.

The Perfect Match for Giants Speedsters

Wilson’s arrival couldn’t be more perfect for the speed the Giants have stacked at wide receiver. Malik Nabers — the presumed WR1 after being drafted sixth overall in 2024 — is a natural field-stretcher. His straight-line acceleration and ball-tracking instincts make him a tailor-made target for Wilson’s deep-ball touch.

But he’s not alone. Darius Slayton, one of the longest-tenured offensive pieces on the roster, has made a career off vertical routes. Then there’s Jalin Hyatt, the former third-round pick with Olympic-level sprint speed who never truly found chemistry with Daniel Jones.

That trio alone gives Wilson more vertical weapons than he had last year in Pittsburgh, by far.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Comparing the Jones Era to What’s Coming

To understand just how steep the jump could be, consider Daniel Jones’ deep ball numbers from last season. He completed just 8 of 31 passes of 20+ yards — a painful 25.8% clip — for 266 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Even more alarming: his turnover-worthy play percentage on those throws was 8.3%, nearly five times higher than Wilson’s. That’s not a marginal difference — that’s a full system failure.

Simply put, the Giants are about to graduate from rotary dial to 5G.

Strategic Layers Still to Come

The best part? Even with Wilson in the driver’s seat, the Giants are still able to take a quarterback with the third overall pick. If they do, the rookie can spend a year absorbing the nuances of NFL play behind a future Hall of Famer.

For now, though, the Giants offense finally has a quarterback who can maximize the blazing talent around him. And for the first time in a long time, that might just mean lighting up the scoreboard again in New York.