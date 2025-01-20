Giants could revamp their secondary with ballhawking safety on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

January 20, 2025
Xavier Watts, Giants, NFL Draft, 2025 NFL Draft
Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ secondary was among their many weaknesses in their failed 2024-25 season. As the Giants hope to bounce back from their 3-14 finish in the upcoming 2025 campaign, added talent to their defensive backfield will be a priority.

With the NCAA CFP National Championship kicking off on Monday night, the Giants will want to keep an eye on some of the top players competing between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Among them is an intriguing, physical safety prospect that the Giants could target on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants could target Notre Dame S Xavier Watts on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts will be among the top prospects competing in the National Championship on Monday night. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound defensive back has been a key member of the Fighting Irish defense, helping propel their unit through the College Football Playoffs.

Xavier Watts, NFL Draft
Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Watts led the FBS independent schools with six interceptions and 136 interception return yards. He also totaled 74 combined tackles, nine pass defenses, three tackles for loss, one pick-six, and one forced fumble, and was named an All-American for the second season in a row.

The season prior, Watts led the nation with seven interceptions. The 23-year-old is a ballhawk safety with the versatility to play both deep and in the box. He plays with physicality and aggression and possesses great ball skills while reading quarterbacks and breaking on errant passes.

Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants owner John Mara, left, and New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the field before the game between the Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants’ Joe Schoen made one decision that spiraled into disaster

Posted: 2025-01-20
When Giants‘ general manager Joe Schoen handed Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension, he effectively put all his chips […]
Xavier Watts, Giants, NFL Draft, 2025 NFL Draft
Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Giants could revamp their secondary with ballhawking safety on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Posted: 2025-01-20
The New York Giants’ secondary was among their many weaknesses in their failed 2024-25 season. As the Giants hope to […]
Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Giants may lose offensive coordinator to prowling Saints

Posted: 2025-01-20
The New York Giants planned on retaining their coaching staff this offseason. However, they may need to prepare for a […]
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles’ success emphasizes Giants’ need to transition former offensive line bust to guard

Posted: 2025-01-20
Offensive line struggles have held the New York Giants’ offense back for years. It feels like the Giants have tried […]
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, patrick mekari, new york giants
Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Giants could grab Ravens’ offensive line gem in free agency

Posted: 2025-01-20
The New York Giants endured another challenging season on the offensive line in 2024, an all-too-familiar narrative for the franchise. […]
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, new york giants, justin fields
Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Giants may have to drop $15 million per season on bridge quarterback

Posted: 2025-01-19
The New York Giants find themselves at a crossroads, with major decisions looming at the quarterback position. While the third […]
Tre Harris, NFL Draft, 2025 NFL Draft, Giants, Jets
Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Giants could form elite wide receiver duo with 2nd-round draft pick

Posted: 2025-01-19
Malik Nabers is the superstar headlining the New York Giants’ offense entering the 2025 offseason. Getting their top playmaker a […]
will campbell, LSU, NFL Draft, 2025 NFL Draft, Giants, Jets
Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Giants trade down, add elite pass-protecting offensive tackle in mock draft

Posted: 2025-01-19
The New York Giants have options with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. While drafting a quarterback is […]
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giants in danger of losing another top front office exec to Raiders

Posted: 2025-01-18
The New York Giants’ front office is being revamped this offseason — but not by design. Team president and co-owner […]
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, try smith, new york giants
Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Giants could drop a $20 million per season bag for impending star free agent guard

Posted: 2025-01-18
If the New York Giants are serious about drafting a quarterback this offseason, bolstering their offensive line has to be […]

Watts currently has a Day 2 projection on most draft boards. He is currently ranked No. 36 overall on ESPN’s Prospects Big Board. Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 45 on their Top 250 Big Board. The Giants are slated to pick 34th overall in this draft, the second selection of Round 2. With that selection, they could target Watts, adding another talented, young defensive back to the final line of their defense.

The Giants spent a second-round pick on S Tyler Nubin last offseason. Nubin was solid in his rookie season, however, the starting safety job opposite him could be up for grabs with veteran S Jason Pinnock set to hit free agency in March. New York could pair Nubin with Watts, giving their secondary a bright future with two talented safeties and exceptional leaders on the back end.

Giants trade down, add elite pass-protecting offensive tackle in mock draft
Also Read:
Giants trade down, add elite pass-protecting offensive tackle in mock draft
Mentioned in this article:

More about: