Giants could revamp their secondary with ballhawking safety on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants’ secondary was among their many weaknesses in their failed 2024-25 season. As the Giants hope to bounce back from their 3-14 finish in the upcoming 2025 campaign, added talent to their defensive backfield will be a priority.
With the NCAA CFP National Championship kicking off on Monday night, the Giants will want to keep an eye on some of the top players competing between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Among them is an intriguing, physical safety prospect that the Giants could target on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Giants could target Notre Dame S Xavier Watts on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts will be among the top prospects competing in the National Championship on Monday night. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound defensive back has been a key member of the Fighting Irish defense, helping propel their unit through the College Football Playoffs.
In 2024, Watts led the FBS independent schools with six interceptions and 136 interception return yards. He also totaled 74 combined tackles, nine pass defenses, three tackles for loss, one pick-six, and one forced fumble, and was named an All-American for the second season in a row.
The season prior, Watts led the nation with seven interceptions. The 23-year-old is a ballhawk safety with the versatility to play both deep and in the box. He plays with physicality and aggression and possesses great ball skills while reading quarterbacks and breaking on errant passes.
Watts currently has a Day 2 projection on most draft boards. He is currently ranked No. 36 overall on ESPN’s Prospects Big Board. Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 45 on their Top 250 Big Board. The Giants are slated to pick 34th overall in this draft, the second selection of Round 2. With that selection, they could target Watts, adding another talented, young defensive back to the final line of their defense.
The Giants spent a second-round pick on S Tyler Nubin last offseason. Nubin was solid in his rookie season, however, the starting safety job opposite him could be up for grabs with veteran S Jason Pinnock set to hit free agency in March. New York could pair Nubin with Watts, giving their secondary a bright future with two talented safeties and exceptional leaders on the back end.