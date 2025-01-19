Giants trade down, add elite pass-protecting offensive tackle in mock draft

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have options with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. While drafting a quarterback is the top priority for Big Blue, they are positioned in a way that will allow them to address any of their biggest needs in the first round of the draft. Furthermore, likely picking out of range for a top quarterback, trading down might become an attractive option for the Giants.

Giants trade down and draft LSU OT Will Campbell in mock draft

Picking No. 3 overall, the Giants are likely to be out of position to draft one of the class’s top two quarterback prospects. Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders are both expected to go off the board with the first two picks of the first round. As a result, the Giants could pivot off their No. 3 overall selection, moving down to add extra draft capital while still addressing another major position of need.

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In this mock draft, the Giants make a trade with the Carolina Panthers, moving down the draft order and then selecting LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

Mock Trade:

Giants receive: Pick No. 8 (LSU OT Will Campbell), Pick No. 74 (Round 3)

Panthers receive: Pick No. 3, Pick No. 153 (Round 5)

The Giants land send their fifth-round pick to the Panthers while adding an extra third-round pick to move down five spots in this mock trade. They still manage to land a blue-chip prospect in the first round while adding another top-100 selection that could be used to fill another need on their roster.

Campbell could secure the Giants’ offensive line

Campbell is an elite offensive tackle prospect, currently ranked No. 8 on Pro Football Focus’s Top 250 Big Board and ranking as their No. 1 tackle in the draft class. The LSU Tigers pass protector is 21 years old, stands in at 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, and has three years of starting experience.

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In 2024, Campbell was spectacular, surrendering only 18 pressures and two sacks across 523 pass-blocking snaps. Campbell logged at least 800 snaps at left tackle in each of his three seasons with the Tigers and never once surrendered 20 pressures or more than two sacks in a single season.

The offensive line is still a need for the Giants despite their best efforts to rebuild the unit over the last several years. Campbell is the best offensive lineman in the class and could be a major addition to their unit. However, they already have a franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas, meaning that, if they were to draft Campbell, either he or Thomas would need to transition over to right tackle.

This could be a challenge that prevents New York from selecting Campbell. However, if they are set on upgrading the pass protection in front of whoever is playing quarterback, then Campbell is a top talent for them to consider drafting, and then figuring out where to plug him in later.

Giants still land QB with extra draft capital from trade

Missing out on a quarterback in the first round would be a stinging blow for the Giants. However, with the added draft capital that they receive in this mock trade, they could position themselves to take a quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft — or later in the first round.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft, the second selection in the second round. If they wanted to pair Campbell with a rookie quarterback, they could flip that added third-round pick from the Panthers into a trade piece to move up a few spots from No. 34 overall, get into the back end of the first round, and make a second selection on Day 1.

Trading into the first round of the draft would allow the Giants to draft a rookie quarterback onto a rookie contract that includes a fifth-year option. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart are both projected Day 2 selections. Buf if the Giants value that fifth-year option, they could make a small move into the back of the first round and take one of those two prospects there.