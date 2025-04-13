Giants could grab an offensive line steal in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have made a concerted effort to address their offensive line in recent years, but it’s still a group in transition — and nowhere near where it needs to be if the offense is going to take a step forward.

With the 34th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants may find themselves in position to grab a versatile and high-upside lineman, and Ohio State standout Donovan Jackson could be the name they circle in bold.

Donovan Jackson Brings Flexibility and Power

At just 22 years old, Jackson already boasts a résumé that would turn heads in most front offices. He logged 816 snaps for the Buckeyes in 2024, allowing only two sacks and 19 pressures all season — a testament to both his technique and awareness.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson split time between left tackle (529 snaps) and left guard (286 snaps), but the bulk of his collegiate experience comes at guard. That versatility makes him an intriguing fit for the Giants, who have juggled their interior alignment more times than they’d like to admit over the past few seasons.

With his broad frame, aggressive finishing ability, and natural mobility, Jackson would bring a level of athleticism that meshes well with a zone-blocking scheme — especially one that asks linemen to move and reach defenders in space.

A Natural Fit on the Right Side — or the Left

Jackson projects best as a guard in the NFL, and the Giants just so happen to have a vacancy at right guard — despite bringing Greg Van Roten back. Plugging him in there would make sense if they want to keep recently signed Jon Runyan at left guard — but they could also flip that combination, as Runyan has plenty of experience on the right side from his time in Green Bay.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Either way, Jackson gives the Giants a chess piece. He’s not locked into one role, and that kind of flexibility is crucial in the trenches, where injuries and adjustments are part of the job description.

High Ceiling, Still Room to Grow

While Jackson isn’t a finished product — he’ll need to refine his hand placement and learn to anchor better against powerful bull rushers — the foundational tools are there. His size, mobility, and finishing ability already put him ahead of many of his peers entering the draft.

In a class that’s heavy on edge rushers and quarterbacks up top, Jackson could slide just enough for the Giants to scoop him up early in Round 2. And if they do, they’d be getting a lineman who not only fills a need but has the potential to grow into a core building block up front.