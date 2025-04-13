Giants could target ‘feisty and confident’ cornerback in mid-rounds of NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been pouring assets into their secondary over the last few offseasons. They have made some upgrades and added talent at cornerback, however, the position could still be bolstered in the upcoming NFL Draft. One mid-round target could be of particular interest.

The Giants could target Kansas CB Cobee Bryant in the 2025 NFL Draft

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant is rising up draft boards in the lead-up to the NFL Draft as a mid-round cornerback prospect who just oozes confidence. He met with the Giants during the NFL Scouting Combine, indicating their interest in drafting him later this month.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryant was highly productive during his collegiate career, demonstrating his elite ball skills with 13 interceptions, 22 pass defenses, and three fumbles across four seasons. The G-Men could make good use of a cornerback with such sharp instincts and playmaking abilities.

Bryant brings confidence and aggression to the field

Confidence is key for cornerbacks, and Bryant has no shortage of it. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus likened Bryant to former Carolina Panthers All-Pro CB Josh Norman — a player who was known for his confidence and aggression:

“Despite being just 180 pounds, Bryant loves to get in a receiver’s face at the line as a press-man cornerback, and he’ll be sure to talk some trash before, during and after the play. His attitude and play style remind me of Josh Norman. Norman was a bit bigger, closer to 200 pounds, which is important and not something to brush off, with Bryant not having anything close to some of the career highs Norman did. But both won more with their attitude and confidence than they did with imposing athleticism or size. The real comparison is the size of the dog in both players.”

Norman is infamously known by Giants fans as the cornerback who got under Odell Beckham Jr.’s skin, sparking a legendary on-field battle back in 2015. Bryant has some of the same playing style and swagger traits that Norman had.

The Giants will likely want to add more developmental pieces to their secondary in this year’s draft. Bryant is a player they have already expressed interest in, and he could be a top target for them in the middle rounds of this year’s draft.