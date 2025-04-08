Giants reportedly still deciding if Colorado’s Travis Hunter is a cornerback or wide receiver

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s Travis Hunter is arguably the best and most exciting prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The two-way superstar is seen by some as an elite cornerback at the next level, while other teams seemingly view him primarily as a wide receiver. The New York Giants, however, are reportedly undecided at this current moment.

Giants are still deciding if Travis Hunter is primarily a cornerback or a wide receiver

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants entered the pre-draft process viewing Hunter primarily as a cornerback. However, that view might be changing as the team’s decision-makers get together to finalize their draft board:

“As the college season ended and the Giants ramped up their player evaluation process, they initially viewed Travis Hunter as a cornerback first and foremost, with the unique ability to also contribute now and then as a gifted wide receiver,” Schwartz explained in his report.

“That designation is not set in stone. The final determination has yet to be made and the only certainty is this: Hunter can help in a big way wherever he lines up.”

Hunter possesses a unique ability to contribute on both sides of the football. He is both the No. 1-ranked cornerback prospect and No. 1-ranked wide receiver prospect on many top analysts’ draft boards. Whichever side the Giants ultimately decide Hunter belongs on, he will step into the lineup with superstar expectations.

Hunter is a rare and historic talent

In 2024, Hunter was named the Heisman Trophy winner following a truly historic campaign. Hunter became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik (Defensive Player of the Year in college football) and the Fred Biletnikoff Awards (Wide Receiver of the Year in college football) after totaling 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 11 pass defenses and four interceptions on defense.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Giants sent a massive contingent of scouts, coaches, and front office executives to Colorado’s pro day last week to get a closer look at both Hunter and his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Hunter did not do much at the pro day, aside from running a handful of routes as a wide receiver. Perhaps what he demonstrated at this event could impact the Giants’ evaluation process.

According to NFL.com, over two seasons at Colorado, Hunter averaged an FBS-high 111.5 snaps per game. No other college player has averaged more than 78 snaps per game since at least 2015.

Hunter has expressed his desire to continue playing both ways at the next level. However, the NFL is a different, far faster-paced, and far more physical game. It’s unlikely Hunter will be able to go both ways full-time. But he could absolutely be mixed in on both sides of the ball, making an impact on whichever side he is most needed at the time.

The Giants will need to decide, though, where they think Hunter fits best. They pick third overall in this year’s draft, putting them in a position to potentially take Hunter.