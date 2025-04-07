Giants’ quarterback target could be plummeting down the draft board

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For months, the Giants have been one of the loudest names linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But with the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the conversation seems to be shifting—and not in Sanders’ favor.

Sanders’ Slide Feels Real

Despite Sanders putting together one of the most accurate passing seasons in college football history, some of the shine is starting to wear off. On paper, the numbers look great. But scouts and evaluators have started to dig deeper, and concerns are emerging.

The biggest red flag? Sanders has a tendency to hold onto the ball for far too long. That habit not only leads to sacks but also forces him into difficult throwing windows. In college, you can get away with it. In the NFL, that hesitation can spell disaster.

There’s also the matter of mobility. While Sanders isn’t a statue in the pocket, he isn’t exactly threatening defenses with his legs, either. His athleticism is solid—but not elite—and that’s a concern in today’s league, where improvisation and escapability are critical tools for any young quarterback.

Best Player Available Strategy

If the Giants decide Sanders doesn’t check all their boxes, they may pivot to the best player available. Two top-tier options would be Travis Hunter, a rare two-way threat who can play cornerback or wide receiver, and Abdul Carter, a raw but electrifying edge rusher from Penn State.

Hunter’s versatility makes him a true unicorn in this class. He could be an All-Pro talent at multiple positions depending on how a coaching staff decides to use him. The Giants already have Malik Nabers locked in as their future WR1, but adding Hunter could turn their offense—or defense—into something special.

Carter, meanwhile, might be the biggest swing-for-the-fences player in the entire class. He’s still learning how to rush the passer full-time, but his motor and physical traits are through the roof. With time and the right coaching, Carter could become one of the league’s most feared edge rushers.

A Draft Day Drop?

It wasn’t long ago that people expected Sanders to go inside the top three. But now, with teams looking more toward dynamic athletes and projectable upside, he’s trending closer to a mid-first-round selection.

“Right now, a couple of weeks out, I don’t think Shedeur Sanders is going #2. The signs point to him not going #3 either… The only landing spot in the top 10 that you can see right now is the New Orleans Saints at #9,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said on Monday.

If the Saints don’t scoop him up at No. 9, there’s no telling how far he could fall.

The Giants, with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in-house for now, have flexibility. They can take a swing on a defensive cornerstone, draft a developmental quarterback later, or even trade down to stockpile more assets.

Everything is still in play—but Sanders no longer feels like the lock he once did.