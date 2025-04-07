Giants could still make a last-minute upgrade to their offensive line

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Giants had a successful free agency period, adding talent to their roster that should help them earn more wins in 2025. However, a couple of key positions of weakness went untouched, as the Giants ran out of cap space before they could properly address those needs.

One of those overlooked positions was right guard, which the Giants attempted to upgrade by pursuing Will Fries before they were eventually outbid by the Minnesota Vikings. It is not too late, however, for the Giants to make a last-minute upgrade at right guard in free agency.

Free-agent RG Will Hernandez named a fit for the Giants

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested that Arizona Cardinals free-agent right guard Will Hernandez is one player still on the market who could help the Giants:

“The Giants added a quality swing tackle in free agency by signing James Hudson. However, they could use additional depth on the interior and should consider bringing back a familiar face in Will Hernandez,” Knox explained.

“Hernandez appeared in only five games for the Cardinals last season because of a knee injury, but he was playing well before the injury occurred. Pro Football Focus graded him 22nd among all qualifying guards in pass protection in 2024.”

Hernandez, a former second-round pick by the Giants in 2018, could be an upgrade for New York this offseason. The 29-year-old has established himself as a quality starter during his career and could provide the G-Men with a boost in pass protection this season.

The Giants should sign Hernandez this offseason

As things currently stand, Greg Van Roten is returning as the Giants’ starting right guard. The 35-year-old started in all 17 games for New York last season, playing right guard and center. Van Roten was solid and dependable; however, Hernandez, if healthy, would likely be an upgrade.

Hernandez has 97 games played and 91 starts under his belt through his seven-year career. And, despite his injury last season, Hernandez has been mostly healthy as his 3,281 regular-season snaps since the start of the 2021 campaign rank 24th among guards, per PFF.

Also according to PFF, Hernandez’s 65.2 PFF overall grade since 2021 ranks just 38th among 61 qualifying guards, his 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade slots in at 23rd. Since joining the Cardinals in 2022, Hernandez owns a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks ninth among guards, and has allowed pressure on 4.2% of pass plays — the 17th-best rate.

While his age and recent injury have caused teams to stay away, the Giants should circle back around and sign Hernandez as a last-minute free agency addition. A reunion with Hernandez would be an exciting way to solve one of Big Blue’s biggest needs ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.