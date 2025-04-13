Giants named best scheme fit for dynamic 1st-round wide receiver

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Upgrading the New York Giants’ offense will be a point of emphasis in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants spent a lofty amount of money on the defensive side of the ball, but did little to add talent to their offense in free agency.

This year’s draft class features some exciting wide receiver prospects, including Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. Many draft boards have McMillan ranked as the top wideout in this draft class. One recent breakdown of McMillan’s skill set connected him to the Giants as a perfect scheme fit.

Giants named best scheme fit for Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus’s Lauren Gray recently broke down the best team fits for PFF’s top wide receivers in this year’s draft class based on route trees. McMillan’s best fit was the Giants, thanks to their tendency to run a heavy dosage of hitches and go routes.

“McMillan was targeted 39 times on hitch routes over the past two seasons at a 17.0% rate,” Gray analyzed. “He caught all but five of his targets for 19 first downs. McMillan forced seven missed tackles, had eight catches of 15-plus yards and averaged 3.63 yards per route run on hitches. He ranked seventh in the Power Five draft class in PFF receiving grade on hitch routes in that span (83.7).”

As a big body, 6-foot-5 receiving threat, McMillan would fit in the Giants’ offense opposite Malik Nabers. They could use a wideout with a large frame and vertical receiving ability to take pressure off Nabers.

McMillan could fit in perfectly with Malik Nabers and company

The Giants’ offense last season ran a lot of hitches and go routes, Gray broke down:

“No team targeted hitch routes more in 2024 than the New York Giants (118), led by Wan’Dale Robinson (41) and Malik Nabers (39),” Gray explained. “The Giants have plenty of options with the No. 3 pick and could be tempted to add a true No. 2 receiver alongside Nabers.

“They re-signed Darius Slayton and added Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Zach Pascal and Ihmir-Smith Marsette, but none has the ceiling that McMillan teases. The Giants also targeted go and out routes at a high rate, and McMillan racked up 48 combined targets on those plays across the past two seasons with PFF receiving grades above 76.0 for each.”

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Although McMillan would fit the Giants’ offense and would be a big boost to their receiving corps, he is an unlikely selection for them in the first round — barring a trade down.

Picking third overall, the Giants are positioned to land one of Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter or Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter. Carter and Hunter are viewed as the two blue chippers in this class, typically competing for the No. 1 spot on most Big Board rankings.

However, if the Giants were to pass over one of those two prospects for some reason, McMillan would be an intriguing selection. Perhaps if they opt to trade down a few spots and collect additional draft capital, McMillan would be a more realistic option.