Giants could be eyeing powerful running back prospect in the draft

The New York Giants are conducting private workouts and interviews with many of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Giants typically prefer to select players that they’ve had in for top-30 visits, so it’s worth keeping an eye on who they bring in this offseason.

Giants have top-30 visits with RB Ollie Gordon

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Giants are hosting Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon for a 30 visit. He joins a growing list of prospects that will be visiting with the G-Men in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Gordon could be an intriguing mid-round selection

This year’s draft class is remarkably deep at the running back position. There will be plenty of impressive running back prospects selected on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft. Among them will be Gordon, a powerful and dynamic rusher who could make sense as a mid-round pick for the Giants.

Gordon stands in at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, possessing strength and power to bruise defenders. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Gordon to Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. and describes him as the perfect complementary back:

“When he gets going downhill he becomes a battering ram, slamming through tackles and adding tough yards after contact,” Zierlein wrote of Gordon. “He’s good in the screen game and could improve his protection in time. His 2024 production fell off through no fault of his own. Gordon is big and physical and could attract Day 2 attention from teams looking to add a bruiser to a two-back system.”

The Giants have Tyrone Tracy Jr. as their starting running back going into the season. Tracy was their fifth-round pick in last year’s draft. Gordon could be his running mate, forming that “two-back system” that Zierlein described.

In 2023, Gordon was spectacular, rushing for a nation-leading 1,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and an additional 330 yards and one touchdown receiving. His production dipped, however, in 2024 as he rushed for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gordon could be a bruising, tone-setting back for the Giants to add to their backfield. He could wind up being a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, adding some playmaking juice to the Giants’ offense.