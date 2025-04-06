Giants reportedly ‘comfortable’ taking the best player available, passing on QB with No. 3 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a crucial decision to make in the upcoming NFL Draft. Picking third overall, Big Blue is at the mercy of those in front of them. However, they are still positioned to land one of the class’s best players. But they must decide if they prefer to draft a quarterback instead.

Giants reportedly “comfortable” passing on a quarterback in the draft

Miami QB Cam Ward is expected to be the first prospect off the board to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick. After that, the draft really begins, with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants’ respective prospect preferences still remaining a bit of a mystery.

The Giants could draft a quarterback with the third overall pick, but after signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, they don’t necessarily have to. That leaves them with a difficult decision to make. However, one insider feels like the G-Men would be “comfortable” passing on a quarterback:

“Talking to people who were at Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday, they believe that the Giants will either go Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, whichever one is available,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report). “They have been linked to Shedeur Sanders as well, they need the quarterback. So, those appear to be their options right now, but they look comfortable taking the best player available at No. 3.”

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders would be the likely selection if the Giants want to add a long-term solution to the position. However, if they prefer to add a more instant impact player, Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter and Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter are incredibly strong options.

The Giants don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback

Despite signing Winston and Wilson, drafting a quarterback is still an option for the Giants. They are paying only a combined $14 million for their pair of veteran quarterbacks this season. Plus, age is a factor.

Winston, 31, is signed to a two-year deal. Wilson, 36, is signed to a one-year deal. The Giants have no long-term answer at quarterback. Drafting Sanders could give them that answer, however, it might be difficult to justify taking him over the likes of Carter and Hunter.

Sanders is widely considered the class’s QB2 but seldom ranks inside the top-10 on big boards. Hunter and Carter, meanwhile, typically battle for the top spot on big boards. The Giants could potentially land the best player in this year’s draft class, being Carter or Hunter. But they must decide whether that is more important than finding a long-term answer at the sport’s most important position.