Giants could snipe all-effort running back in the mid-rounds

The New York Giants are clearly building something new in their backfield following the departure of Saquon Barkley last offseason, and while Tyrone Tracy Jr. has plenty of upside as a dynamic offensive weapon, he may not be the only name they add to the mix.

With a loaded 2025 NFL Draft class at the running back position, there are more than a few intriguing names worth tracking—and one of them could be a bulldozer from Arizona State.

Cam Skattebo: A Freight Train With Vision

Cam Skattebo isn’t a household name—yet—but he runs like he’s been trying to knock down the front door of the NFL his entire life.

“You hear guys say ‘I’m built different’ but usually it’s all talk. This guy really is built differently. … He sees and plays the game like a linebacker.” – AFC executive, via NFL.com

At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, the 23-year-old brings a rugged style to the field, bulldozing through defenders with his thick frame and uncanny contact balance. Picture a linebacker with a tailback’s agility. Skattebo doesn’t just hit holes—he charges through them like a battering ram.

What separates him even further is his uncanny ability to stay on his feet after contact. He runs low, stays compact, and sheds tacklers like rain off a poncho.

Versatility Makes Him More Than a Grinder

It’s easy to mistake Skattebo as just a bruiser, but the Giants could see something much more valuable.

He’s a legitimate dual-threat back who caught 543 yards and three touchdowns through the air this past season. He did so with an 84.6% reception rate, showing soft hands and a natural feel for finding space in the flats or on wheel routes.

On the ground, he racked up 1,712 rushing yards and punched in 21 touchdowns while putting the ball on the turf just four times. He was a yardage machine and a red-zone weapon all wrapped into one.

Mid-Round Value for a High-Energy Runner

While it’s difficult to peg exactly where Skattebo will land in the draft, his profile suggests a strong Day 3 candidate with the upside to carve out a significant role early on.

For the Giants, the opportunity to pair Tracy’s agility and receiving prowess with Skattebo’s physicality and grind-it-out mindset could create a well-rounded backfield duo. The days of one back doing it all are quickly fading—now, teams want punch and pace, thunder and lightning.

With the offensive line still a work in progress, having a back like Skattebo who can generate yardage after contact might not just be helpful—it could be essential.